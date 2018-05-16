Bobrisky Announces He Would Be Getting Married On Sunday

Nigerian Barbie ‘Bobrisky’ is getting married.
The cross-dresser took to his snap to make this announcement revealing that he and his bae are keeping the marriage on a low.
Bobrisky who has more than 25 thousand daily views on his Snapchat was in all smiles while making the announcement and i am sure some of his fans would be shocked about it.
Here is what he wrote:
‘I am sorry guys bobrisky is getting married on Sunday this is just between i and bea wait for ur bride on Sunday’
See post below;
-Akpraise
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!