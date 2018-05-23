“Bobrisky is fake, he doesn’t have a shop in Lekki or Ozone, he just goes there to take pictures” – Bobrisky’s stylist, Seun shades him

After Nigerian male barbie doll, Bobrisky revealed a couple of days ago, that he has business enterprises established in certain locations in Lagos, his stylist has come out to say that he’s telling a lie.

Olaide Oluwaseun took to his social media page to reveal that the cross-dresser just goes to these places to take photographs and that’s all.

He wrote on his page,

Am not like fake people who announce that they have a shop in like and ozone yaba hmmmm, funny pike don’t be surprised that he as no shop in lekki and ozone they normally go to ozone to take a picture from photographer and that’s all

We got to meet Seun sometime in 2016 after he revealed he’s an hairdresser who enjoys wearing make-up and pouting, Bobrisky-style.

In his words:

‘My name is Seun ‘The Diva’. I am a very good hair stylist and I want to own my own salon in future. This is how I have always been. But the truth is Bobrisky has made people like me bolder to be who we are, no shame. I know now people will talk. Now if people come for me, I’ll give it to them back. I don’t send. Live and let others live.’

Leave a Comment…

comments