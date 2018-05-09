Bobrisky regrets supporting Nina, says he’d have rooted for Cee-C instead

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky is not happy that after all he did for Nina while she was in the house and the things he promised to do for her outside, she still went ahead to work with his enemy, celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.







Nina visited Toyin Lawani for styling a day after Bobrisky glammed her up with a lovely human hair, and this didn’t got down well with Bob.

This made Bobrisky remove his hands from Nina’s business. we all thought he had forgotten about everything, but not yet.

Bobrisky even unfollowed Nina on Instagram and deleted all photos of her he had on his page.

Recall that Nina even received an iPhone X from Tonto Dikeh via Bobrisky.

He has now taken to Snapchat to express his regret for supporting her, saying he would have rotted for Cee-C instead.

See his posts below…



