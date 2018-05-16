Entertainment, Gossip

Bobrisky reveals he is finally getting married this Sunday

Nigerian male cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky, has shocked the Nigerian internet following a recent revelation that he made on social media.

According to the effeminate, in nothing less than four days, he’s going to be tying the knot with his ‘bae’ in a private ceremony.

It’s no news that over the years since he plunged into internet stardom, his ‘bae’ has been the one behind his extravagant lifestyle.

Many a time, the transvestite has praised this ‘bae’ of his on his social media accounts – should he have wads of cash to show off? he’ll chip it in how his bae was the one who sent the money to him, or is it a newly acquired mansion? it couldn’t be the revenue generated from his lightening cream that woulda purchased it but his so-called ‘bae’.

Now, Bobrisky has said he and this bae of his are going to be tying the knots come Sunday, the 20th of May, 2018 but it will be a private wedding between himself and his ‘bae’.

What he shared on his page moments ago, can be read below,

‘I’m sorry guys Bobrisky is getting married on Sunday. This is just btw I and BAE. Wait for ur bride on Sunday’

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Young Nigerian lady shares raunchy photos to mark her birthday

Bromance! Davido praises Wizkid after he said he’ll be performing to a 20,000 crowd

The enticing “melon” on plus-size model, Eva Kiss who just finished her NYSC programme. (Photos)

Actress, Aisha Abimbola ‘Omoge Campus’ passes on

Hushpuppi says he’ll soon return his Nigerian citizenship after EFCC arrested Yahoo boys in a club recently

“They’re still kids” – Actress, Toyin Abraham speaks on Davido and Chioma’s love (Video)

Annie Idibia shares adorable photo of her youngest daughter cuddling up with 2Baba

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola boards ‘Molue’ bus in Lagos (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *