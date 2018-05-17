Entertainment

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

Nigerian male crosser, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has revealed how much he makes on a weekly basis and declared his intention of wanting a gender reconstructive surgery.

In an interview with Broadway TV, the effeminate sat to discuss his business and gender – the cosmetics entrepreneur shared how much he makes in a week, revealing that he also owns 2 shops, one in Lekki Phase 1 and the other in Yaba.

He also revealed that if he had the option to undergo reconstructive surgery to change his gender, he would.

Watch him speak below:

-Yabaleftonline


