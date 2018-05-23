Bobrisky reveals he makes over N600,000 on a weekly basis

Nigerian self-acclaimed male Barbie, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has revealed how much he makes on a weekly basis and declared his intention of wanting a gender reconstructive surgery.

In an interview with Broadway TV, the effeminate sat to discuss his business and gender – the cosmetics entrepreneur shared how much he makes in a week, revealing that he also owns 2 shops, one in Lekki Phase 1 and the other in Yaba.

He also revealed that if he had the option to undergo reconstructive surgery to change his gender, he would.

Watch him speak below:

Meanwhile, he announced on his favourite social media platform that he will be getting married this Sunday.

Bobrisky who has more than 25 thousand daily views on his Snapchat revealed to his followers that his getting married on Sunday.

Here is what he wrote: ‘I am sorry guys bobrisky is getting married on Sunday this is just between i and bea wait for ur bride on Sunday’

-Broadway