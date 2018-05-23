Entertainment, Gossip

Bobrisky reveals he makes over N600,000 on a weekly basis

Nigerian self-acclaimed male Barbie, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has revealed how much he makes on a weekly basis and declared his intention of wanting a gender reconstructive surgery.

In an interview with Broadway TV, the effeminate sat to discuss his business and gender – the cosmetics entrepreneur shared how much he makes in a week, revealing that he also owns 2 shops, one in Lekki Phase 1 and the other in Yaba.

He also revealed that if he had the option to undergo reconstructive surgery to change his gender, he would.

Watch him speak below:

Meanwhile, he announced on his favourite social media platform that he will be getting married this Sunday.

Bobrisky who has more than 25 thousand daily views on his Snapchat revealed to his followers that his getting married on Sunday.

Here is what he wrote: ‘I am sorry guys bobrisky is getting married on Sunday this is just between i and bea wait for ur bride on Sunday’

-Broadway


You may also like

Tonto Dikeh thrills her fans with fabulous photos as she counts down to her 33rd birthday

Photos from Mc Galaxy’s ‘fine girl’ 2nd video shoot, Bam Bam, Ifu Ennada, Regina Daniels & others featured

#BBNaija: Cee-C discloses how she is getting familiar to being called ‘Most Bitter Woman In Nigeria’ (Video)

Customs Impounds E-money’s 10 Luxury Vehicles Over N6m Import Duty

#BBNaija: Cee-C looks stunning as she rocks N348,000 black YSL-Heel Pump

BamBam vs T-Boss, who rocked the floral headgear better?

Robber begs for his life after stealing recharge card (Photos)

Airport cleaner returns $6,000 found in toilet

OAP Do2dtun narrates how SARS stopped him because of his hair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *