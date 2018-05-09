Bobrisky says he regrets helping & supporting Nina, because she’s ungrateful

Bobrisky has declared that he regretted supporting former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nina.

This is coming after he got an iPhone X through Tonto Dikeh for Nina.

Bobrisky says Nina has not appreciated him, not for once, not to talk of sharing his photo on her page to appreciate him.

Sharing a photo of CeeC via snapchat, the cross dresser wrote: “CeeC, the only mistakes I make dis year was not to route for u. But it all good next time I will take my time before I route for anyone. Cee”

He continued: “Next year big brother, I will take my time to pick who I will route for. Have learnt lessons in dis year big brother that some people don’t worth ur time”

“Someone claim she like u and throughout ur 3 month in the house she never put ur shadow not to talk of ur pic on her page to route for u. But when the game is over d person suddenly call u that she likes u. Some people are ungrateful”

“Please let becareful of people we help”

“And if anyone come for dis post I swear dis year fight will pass police station level. God I’m ready for u anytime. U know I love trouble thou.”

“Tonto have warned me never to talk about dis shit again. But someone called me and he was giving some gist about dis issue. I told him never to talk about dis issue again. I’m done with ungrateful soul everywhere”.

“Everybody keep warning me Bobrisky what happen to cee c and bambam. But I stood my ground never to change who I love. It’s okay jare because I fit slap person. I’m angry each time I remember my effort”

“I fought seriously at a saloon because of dis person. One customer was saying shit about her in the saloon. I stood up and slap the woman. I can’t control my anger wen i’m angry. I was lucky the gist was not on social media”.

Source – yabaleftonline