Bobrisky shares secrets to his success, dances Shaku Shaku with Toyin Abraham

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has shared the secrets to his success in a new video.
Bobrisky said hard-work and determination drove him to success and if he was scared of the insults he wont be were he is today.
He said: “I have a house, cars, a benz, lexus and a corolla. If I had cared about what people said about me, I would still be suffering.”
Watch the video below:
Bobrisky also had a great time with Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham as they were filmed doing the famous shaku shaku dance. Watch video below;
Leave a Comment…
comments
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!