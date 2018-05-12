Entertainment, Gossip

Bobrisky shares secrets to his success, dances Shaku Shaku with Toyin Abraham

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has shared the secrets to his success in a new video.

Bobrisky said hard-work and determination drove him to success and if he was scared of the insults he wont be were he is today.

He said: “I have a house, cars, a benz, lexus and a corolla. If I had cared about what people said about me, I would still be suffering.”

Watch the video below:

Bobrisky also had a great time with Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham as they were filmed doing the famous shaku shaku dance. Watch video below;

