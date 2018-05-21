Bobrisky used a U.S senator’s photo for his sham wedding introduction? (Photo)

What many dismissed as a joke on Saturday started morning turned into reality as Nigerian Slay Queen, Bobrisky Okuneye shared photos from his introduction to his mystery boo’

Bobrisky did well to conceal the face of his boo with a love ’emoji’ and it left a big question on the mind of some Nigerians ; Who is Bobrisky’s boo?

However, a similar photo has emerged online and it looks exactly or nearly like the one Bobrisky shared, the only difference is that there is no emoji that conceals the face of the man.

Well, photo below:

and here’s the concealed photo bobrisky posted ;

See any similarities ?

The man on the photo however is Eddie Melton, a United state’s senator from Indianapolis.

Eddie Melton was elected as State Senator for Indiana’s 3rd District on November 8, 2016. Melton serves as the Ranking Minority Member on the Senate Education Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.

So did Bobrisky lie ?

Bobrisky wrote this about his boo ;

He is my sugar, my baby, my heartbeat, my prince, my love, my moon, my everything……. i love u bae

