Boko Haram: 1,596 Corpers Desert Adamawa State Over Insecurity

NYSC members

The Adamawa State Coordinator of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mallam Abubakar Mohammed said that about 1596 corps members out of the 2,126 registered under the 2018 batch “A” sought redeployment out of the state.

Mohammed made this known Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, saying they left based on insecurity, marriage and health grounds.

He said the 530 corps members that concluded their orientation today (Wednesday) were not posted to serve in Michika, Madagali, Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government Areas, also for security reasons.

He also said that corp members were not posted to villages in Numan, Demsa and Lamurde local government areas because of herders/farmers clashes.

“However, there are those who requested to be posted to Mubi, particularly married women who have their families there which we obliged,” Mohammed said.

He urged the people of Adamawa to appreciate corps members who decided to serve in the state by supporting them to give their best.

In his address at the Wednesday closing ceremony of the batch “A” orientation course, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow said his government is committed to improving the welfare of corps members.

Bindow who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Suleiman Sambo, said that his administration was appreciative of the numerous contributions of corps members in uplifting the standard of living of communities they served, adding that employers have been directed not to reject corps members posted to their organizations.

“I want to urge you to make the best use of your orientation course in the subsequent months awaiting you in the service year.

“I want to assure you that Adamawa State Government is ready to tackle the challenges of the NYSC schedule in the state and improve the welfare of corps members..

“Our government has directed that corps employers should not reject members posted to their organisations under any guise. Adequate arrangements have been made to give you decent accommodation and other welfare incentives in order to motivate you.”

