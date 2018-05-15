Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Kills Five Civilian JTF Members In Borno

Scene of a bomb attack (File photo)

A dreaded Boko Haram suicide bomber on Tuesday killed five Civilian JTF after attacking a checkpoint in troubled Borno State.

Five persons were also injured in the attack.

In a statement, the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency, North East Zonal Office, Maiduguri, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said, “Five members of civilian JTF were killed in Suicide bomb blast in madarari outskirts of konduga town in Konduga LGA Borno state at a check point before entering konduga.

“Five people were also injured in the incident which occurred when the suicide bomber detonated the concealed IED as he was being searched at the checkpoint.”

