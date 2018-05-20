Local News

Born-again Actress, Tonto Dike Ministers To Over 7,000 Youths At ECG Church In South Africa (Photos)

 

Tonto ministering in church

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, on Saturday, ministered at the Enlightened Christian Gathering church in South Africa where she spoke to the youths.

The mum of one and acclaimed born-again Christian shared photos and videos from her ministration and wrote; “HAPPENING NOW AT ECG CHURCH SOUTHAFRICA. WATCH KING TONTO MINISTRY TO OVER 7,000 SOUTH AFRICAN YOUTH.”

See more photo below;

