Entertainment, Gossip

Born again rapper Lynxx seen smoking like a chimney at the recent Castle Lite event in Lagos (Video)

Born again rapper Lynxx who was said to have given his life to Christ sometime in April 2016 was spotted smoking hookah at the recent Castle Lite event in Lagos.

The video which was taken by a spectator at the event showed the singer having a good time at the show, shaking and moving his body.

Watch video below;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“Don’t Wear Anything To Bed”- Nigerian Lady Advises Men With Unfaithful Wives

The G.O.A.T! 9ice Covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Please respect the mother of my child – Teddy A begs

Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess

Timaya Reveals Why He Doesn’t Show Off His Girlfriend Like Davido

Davido Reacts To Viral Photo Of Chioma And Cee-c

I Have Very Small Chest Because I Was A Footballer – Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Says (Photos)

”If You Love Oral S3x Open Up And Tell Your Partner” – Tonto Dike Advises Followers

Rihanna Wears Elaborate Dress and Papal Mitre to 2018 Met Gala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *