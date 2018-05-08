Born again rapper Lynxx seen smoking like a chimney at the recent Castle Lite event in Lagos (Video)

Born again rapper Lynxx who was said to have given his life to Christ sometime in April 2016 was spotted smoking hookah at the recent Castle Lite event in Lagos.
The video which was taken by a spectator at the event showed the singer having a good time at the show, shaking and moving his body.
Watch video below;
