Borno Youths Jubilate as Reps Member Empowers Them With Shoe Shining Kits, Bags Of Oranges (Photos)

A member of the Federal House of Representatives who represents a constituency in Borno State, has on Wednesday, empowered over 5,000 youths with the new improved shoe shining kit, fully equipped with polish and brush. 

The lawmaker who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the donation because he reportedly has the intention of running for the forthcoming election in the state to retain his seat at the National Assembly.

See more photos below;

