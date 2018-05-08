Metro News, Trending

Boy Kills His Father With a Pestle in Enugu

Just yesterday, we brought you news that a woman in Ebonyi had murdered her mother-in-law with a pestle, well a son just did the same to his aged father in Enugu. POlice investigation is on-going into the alleged killing of a father by his son at Ojinato, a community in the state.  Enugu State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday confirmed the incident happened on May 4.

Though the name of the suspect is still unknown but the deceased identified as Pa Nathaniel Chukwuemerie, 83, who hailed from Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The statement further explained that Chukwuemerie, who resides at Ojinato community in the state, “met his death when his  yet-to-be identified son smashed his father’s head with pestle over a yet to be established issue.’’

Although the victim was rushed by sympathizers to a nearby hospital but he was confirmed dead by a doctor, and the corpse was subsequently deposited at the Oji River General Hospital morgue.

“The suspect has been nabbed although information from a source closer to the place of the incident revealed that before the incident that the suspect had been behaving abnormally suggesting mental illness.’’


You may also like

Dreaded Eiye Cult Leader Threatening Civilians With Gun In Bariga Lagos Arrested

More Assurance: Davido’s Chioma Lands First Endorsement Deal

Buhari’s Medical UK Trip: 7 Savage Responses From Nigerians

Buhari is the only person that can reveal his health condition – Femi Adesina

How Police Officers Killed Nigerian Student Doing Menial Job To Pay School Fees

Three Times IGP Idris Has Shunned the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Here is Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war is not working – Tunde Bakare

Because of Codeine Syrup: NAFDAC Shuts Down Emzor Pharmaceuticals and 2 Others

Taking permission: Buhari Announces his trip to the UK for medical reasons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *