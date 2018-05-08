Boy Kills His Father With a Pestle in Enugu

Just yesterday, we brought you news that a woman in Ebonyi had murdered her mother-in-law with a pestle, well a son just did the same to his aged father in Enugu. POlice investigation is on-going into the alleged killing of a father by his son at Ojinato, a community in the state. Enugu State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday confirmed the incident happened on May 4.

Though the name of the suspect is still unknown but the deceased identified as Pa Nathaniel Chukwuemerie, 83, who hailed from Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

The statement further explained that Chukwuemerie, who resides at Ojinato community in the state, “met his death when his yet-to-be identified son smashed his father’s head with pestle over a yet to be established issue.’’

Although the victim was rushed by sympathizers to a nearby hospital but he was confirmed dead by a doctor, and the corpse was subsequently deposited at the Oji River General Hospital morgue.