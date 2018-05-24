Entertainment

Breaking: Face Of Linda Ikeji’s Husband And Babydaddy Has Been Revealed

As You know Nairalanders can posts lots of funny and crazy stuffs but a post made by someone here is currently going viral, Ever since the blogger broke the news on the internet we’ve all had sleepless nights trying to figure out who her hubby is, some of my friends too have been calling me if i have any info, including fellow bloggers, i replied that i dont know, But looks like we have gotten a sneak peak, thats if the post has any truth to go by..
Now According to the person Linda Ikeji’s babydaddy is Sholaye Jeremi, said to be  a close associate to Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.
, Delta state, he swore that the news is 100% true, He also said that Jeremi stays in Ikoyi…

You can confirm below!

-Ebiwali

You may also like

“Haters Will Say I Didn’t Go To Gym” – Ini Edo says as she shows off her figure

Pregnant Linda Ikeji Buys An 11 Room Mansion For Her Upcoming Reality Show (photos)

See What Davido Said About Signing A Female Artiste

Nigerian man shocked after his friend who left for Canada called him & started crying

Actress, Mercy Johnson loses mom

Checkout these lovely pre-wedding photos of couple who met 5 years ago during NYSC

Peace & Harmony: Ronaldinho set to wed his two girlfriends

Governor Ambode gifts LASU best graduating student N5m, promises to sponsor his masters programme

Nigerian lady schooling in the U.K shares shocking exam question about ‘yahoo yahoo’ in Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *