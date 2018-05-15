BREAKING News: Buhari Commissions EFCC’s Multi-billion Naira New Office In Abuja (Photos)

Buhari inaugurating the new EFCC office
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday formally inaugurated the new office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.
The presidential personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, made the revelation on Twitter adding that the president arrived at the anti-graft agency’s head office to inaugurate it.
See more tweets and photos from the event below;
President @MBuhari arrives at the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (@officialEFCC) Head Office to formally commission the Office in Abuja.
Watch live on @NTANewsNow pic.twitter.com/9LmjpQeZZ0
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 15, 2018
President @MBuhari formally commissions the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (@officialEFCC) Head Office today in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/5j2z6aK3tR
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 15, 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari arives for the commissioning of the #EFCCNewOffice ushered in by Ibrahim Magu, acting EFCC Chairman and other management staff. pic.twitter.com/cjcP0koNSV
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 15, 2018
Speaker of the House of Reps, Rt Hon @YakubDogara arrives for the commissioning of the #EFCCNewOffice #Abuja pic.twitter.com/s4T32T4pxA
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 15, 2018
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria