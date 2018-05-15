Local News

BREAKING News: Buhari Commissions EFCC’s Multi-billion Naira New Office In Abuja (Photos)

 

Buhari inaugurating the new EFCC office

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Tuesday formally inaugurated the new office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The presidential personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, made the revelation on Twitter adding that the president arrived at the anti-graft agency’s head office to inaugurate it.

See more tweets and photos from the event below;

