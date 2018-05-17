Breaking News: Buhari Meets With Ex-PDP Chairman, Sheriff Inside Aso Rock

Ali Modu Sheriff

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with a former National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Ali-Modu Sherrif, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding inside the President’s office.

Recall that Sheriff, last month reportedly joined the All Progressives Congress . Sherrif who is a former governor of Borno State had last year met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He also lost the battle for the chairmanship of the PDP at the Supreme Court last year.

One of Buhari’s daughters is said to be married to Sherrif’s son.

