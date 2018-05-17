Local News

Breaking News: Buhari Meets With Ex-PDP Chairman, Sheriff Inside Aso Rock

Ali Modu Sheriff

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with a former National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Ali-Modu Sherrif, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding inside the President’s office.

Recall that Sheriff, last month reportedly joined the All Progressives Congress.  Sherrif who is a former governor of Borno State had last year met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He also lost the battle for the chairmanship of the PDP at the Supreme Court last year.

One of Buhari’s daughters is said to be married to Sherrif’s son.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Truck Runs Over Man’s Car In Benue, Drags It Along The Road As Occupant Screams (Photos)

Court Adjourns Senator Dino Melaye’s Case Indefinitely…Here Are Details Of Today’s Proceedings

Shocking: Maiduguri Residents Turn Boko Haram Bullet Shells Into Fashionable Rings (Photos)

Wenger Speaks On Arteta Replacing Him At The End Of The Season

Buhari Should End APC Congress Crisis Before It’s Too Late – Senator Marafa

Just One Day After Osinbajo’s Visit, Fulani Herdsmen Strike Again In Benue, Kill Three

Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Steps Out In Alluring Native Outfit (Photos)

BREAKING News: Billionaire Mogul, Bola Shagaya Loses Bid To Reclaim Seized N1.9bn

Late Actress, Aisha Abimbola To Be Buried Tonight In Canada…See Details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *