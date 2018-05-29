Local News

Breaking News: Catholic Priest Shot, Students Beaten As Herdsmen Attack Seminary In Jalingo

According to a report by Punch Metro, two Catholic priests were beaten, one shot in the leg when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked a minor seminary in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

During the attack which was said to have taken place on Monday morning, some students were injured and many cars destroyed.

While the persons injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, it was not yet clear if people were killed.

The Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, revealed this in a WhatsApp message to Punch Metro.

He said, “Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg. They are currently receiving treatment at FMC.”

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2019 Election: Atiku Appoints Ex-Governor Gbenga Daniel As Campaign DG

My Heart Is Too Heavy – Moses Speaks Out After Being Ruled Out Of World Cup Over Injury

Reps Leader Gbajabiamila Under Fire For Buying Wife Brand New Mercedes G-Wagon Worth Millions Of Naira (Video)

Apostle Suleman Escapes Assassination Attempt In Edo State

Horror: Three Dead As Suicide Bombers Blow Up House Near Mosque In Borno

BBNaija: Alex Stuns In Off Shoulder Tight Gown (Photos)

Check Out What Liverpool Goalkeeper Said On Twitter After Champions League Final Blunders

BBNaija Star, Uriel Oputa Stands Up For Lola Rae After Birthing Tekno’s Child

President Buhari To Hold Nationwide Broadcast Tomorrow…See Details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *