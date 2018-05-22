Breaking News: Drama As Ondo Lawmakers Impeach Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Iroju Ogundeji, has been impeached by his colleagues in the House, Punch Metro reports.

The impeachment took place during the plenary session of the Assembly on Tuesday (today).

Ogundeji, who represents Odigbo Constituency II in the Assembly and member of the All Progressives Congress, was removed after 18 out of the 26 lawmakers had signed for his removal and the signature was received by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Bamidele Oloyeloogun, during the session.

The reason for the action of the lawmakers against Ogundeji was not known yet as of the time of filing this report; but a source told our correspondent that the former deputy Speaker was removed following some allegations of “gross misconduct” leveled against him.

Another source in the Assembly said that Ogundeji ‘s impeachment came as a result of the “misunderstanding that ensued between him and the Speaker.”

The former deputy Speaker was among the 18 lawmakers who defected to the ruling party from the Peoples Democratic Party shortly after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu became governor in February 2017.

Ogundeji was immediately replaced by Mr. Bimbo Fajolu, who represents Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo state Constituency.

Fajolu’s nomination for deputy Speaker was moved at the plenary session by Mr. Israel Olajide, and was seconded by a former Speaker, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele.

The new deputy Speaker was immediately sworn-in by the Clerk of the House Mr. Bode Adeyelu.

The impeached deputy Speaker staged a walkout while the plenary was ongoing.

