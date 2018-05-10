Local News

BREAKING News: Ex Gov. Oshiomhole Declares Intention To Contest For APC National Chairman

Influential politician and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to contest for the position of the APC National Chairman.
 

While speaking during a political event in Abuja, on Thursday, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, formally declared his intention to run for the office of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to DailyPost, the former President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), said he was contesting for the office to make a difference, adding that he will contribute and continue the development made by the incumbent Chairman, John Oyegun.

Oshiomhole said, “I’am running for the office of the National Chairman because everything can get better and because its in line with the party’s constitution.

 

“I’m willing to contest so as to make a difference and contribute to what Oyegun has done in the party.

 

“Mind you my running does not mean Oyegun has failed but to continue with his works. My contesting is not to lament the use of power but ensure good membership base.”

