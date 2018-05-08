Breaking News: Festus Keyamo Gets Another Appointment From President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), and six others as members of the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

This was conveyed in a letter sent to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Recall that Keyamo was recently appointed by Buhari as his spokesman for the Buhari Campaign Organisation. His most recent appointment will see him represent Delta State on the board.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter from Buhari at the plenary on Tuesday in which he sought legislative approval for the appointments.

