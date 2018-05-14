Local News

Breaking News: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Airforce Helipad In Yenagoa, Kill Airman

According to a report by Vanguard, the Nigerian Airforce headquarters has said that its helicopter landing site (Helipad) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen on Sunday.

The Airforce however disclosed that its personnel on guard duty at the facility were able to repel the attackers in a shootout. 

A statement by the Director of NAF Public Relations, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya while giving details said, “In the early hours of Sunday, 13 May 2018, a group of unknown gunmen attacked the guard post at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helipad at Igbodene in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“Although the NAF personnel on duty were able to repel the attack, an airman paid the supreme sacrifice in the process.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

