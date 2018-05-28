Local News

BREAKING News: Mikel, Ighalo Benched, Here’s Super Eagles’ Starting Line-up Against DR Congo

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have released the squad list and line-up of Super Eagles of Nigeria team vs DR Congo, in an international friendly game scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday, May 28, by 5:00PM Nigerian time.

Super Eagles starting lineup (4-3-3): Uzoho, Echiejile, Ekong, Balogun; Ebuehi, Onazi, Joel Obi, Etebo; Iheanacho, Lokosa, Simeon

Goalkeeper: Uzoho

Defence: Ebuehi, Ekong, Balogun, Echiejile;

Midfield: Onazi, Etebo, Joel Obi;

Attack: Lokosa, Iheanacho, Simy

Bench:  Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu,Stephen Eze, Mikel Obi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Mikel Agu, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi,  Moses Simon.

