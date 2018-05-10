Local News

Breaking News: Obasanjo’s Coalition Adopts ADC As Political Party

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, may have quit the Coalition for Nigeria Movement as the movement has adopted a political party, African Democratic Congress, to realise its dream of a new Nigeria, Punch Metro reports.

He gave this hint on Thursday evening when he addressed the press at his presidential library home in Abeokuta.

In a speech he titled ‘My treatise for future of democracy and development in Nigeria’, Obasanjo said, “Let me start by welcoming and commending the emergence of a renewed and reinvigorated African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a political party.

“Since the inception of Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, many of the sixty-eight registered political parties had contacted and consulted with the Movement on coming together and working together.

“The leadership of the Movement, after detailed examination, wide consultation and bearing in mind the orientation, policies and direction of the Movement, have agreed to adopt ADC as its platform to work with others for bringing about desirable change in the Nigeria polity and governance.”

Details soon…

