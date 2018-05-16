Local News

Breaking News: Omo-Agege Attends Senate Plenary

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Ovie Omo-Agege

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege today attended plenary and signed attendance register before leaving the red chamber.

The lawmaker, who was absent on Tuesday when he said he was resuming, had told The PUNCH exclusively that he would be at the Senate on Wednesday (today).

“(I) Will be at plenary tomorrow, God will,” a text message in response to Punch’s enquiry on his absence on Tuesday read.

Omo-Agege is expected to appear before the National Assembly committee investigating the invasion of the Senate Chambers to explain his alleged role in the April 18, 2018 incident later Wednesday.

Details later…

