Breaking News: Pastor Ize-Iyamu, Ex Deputy Governor, Others Remanded In Prison

The Nation reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Benin City has remanded Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Dan Orbih, a former Deputy Governor, Mr, Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Azegbemi and Efe Anthony to prison custody.

They are to remain in prison pending when they meet their bail applications.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu and others were arraigned on Thursday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on eight count charges of laundering the sum of N700m.

Justice P.I Adjokwu remanded them to prison custody after rejecting a plea by Counsel to Ize-Iyamu, Charles Edosomwan that they be kept in the custody of the EFCC.

