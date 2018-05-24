BREAKING News: Peace Corps Bill Finally Dies As House Of Reps Refuse To Veto Buhari

Members of the Honourable Yakubu Dogara-led Federal House of Representatives has on Thursday, dashed any hope of reviving the Peace Corps bill which was sponsored by Emmanuel Orker-Jev (APC, Benue).

The bill which seeks to turn the Corps, currently a non-governmental organisation, into a government para-military agency, had been passed by the National Assembly, but was rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari, who refused to sign it into law.

According to PREMIUM Times, some federal lawmakers had planned to veto the president’s rejection, but on Thursday, the bill failed to pass the second reading at the House of Representatives in Abuja.

