BREAKING News: Police Capture Notorious Offa Armed Robbers Who Killed Many People In Kwara

One of the Offa armed robber caught by the police

Notorious armed robbers who killed many people during a deadly armed robbery in Offa, Kwara State have been captured by the police.

Read police statement below:

Police Statement:

ARREST OF MORE KEY MEMBERS OF OFFA KWARA STATE MULTIPLE BANK ROBBERIES AND MURDERS

Sequel to the Publication of the Pictures of the Offa Bank Bank Robbers in the Media, We have being getting several Credible leads from Good Citizens of Our Country as a Result, IRT teams deployed by IGP Ibrahim Idris to Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ekiti States were able to arrest 2 More Gang-leaders of the Deadly Bank Robbery who’s pictures were circulated by the Media.

The Confessed Gang-leaders Arrested are 1) Kunle Ogunleye aka Arrow 35yrs Native of Kwara State, arrested Yesterday in Oro town kwara State. 2) Micheal Adikwu, Native of Apa LGA Benue State, A Dismissed police CPL who was arrested by the Police in 2012 and charged to Court in Kwara State for Compromising by releasing some wanted Armed Robbers, He Spent 3 yrs in Prison and Subsequently found his way out in 2015 and became a Notorious Armed Robber. He was arrested Again by IRT Operatives in Kwara State 2 weeks Ago.

All Suspects arrested among others have confessed to the Offa bank robberies and Murders, They are assisting the IRT teams in Arresting more of the Bank Robbers. Investigation Continues.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria