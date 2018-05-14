BREAKING News: Police Take Over Kano Assembly As Plot To Impeach Speaker Thickens

File photo

A statement sent by the director of press to the speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Ali Bala, the house has adjourned its plenary session from Monday, May 14, to the end of June.

He stated that the adjournment is to enable members prepare for Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eidel-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the officials of Nigerian Police has since sealed the Assembly and denied journalists access to house.

A staff of the assembly who pleaded anonymity disclosed to a reporter that the sergeant-at-arms had been brought to the house in the early hours of Monday, suspiciously to hide the mace.

The closure of the house came at a time when reports of plot to impeach the speaker, Abdullahi Atta, appeared in the media.

It was gatherted that the lawmakers are accusing Ata of being incompetent and failing to involve them in critical issues about the house.

At least 21 members of the assembly have reportedly endorsed the removal of the speaker and all principal officers.

Ata has now postponed activities in the assembly till the end of June.

Atta was elected as speaker of Kano State House of Assembly following the resignation of Kabiru Rurum who was accused of corruption.

