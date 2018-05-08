Local News

BREAKING News: President Buhari Departs To London For Medical Trip (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday afternoon, left Abuja for London to see his doctors.

President Buhari who left at 3:20pm, was seen off by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina among other presidential aides.

Recall that in a statement on Monday by the presidential Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President’s trip is at the instance of his doctor, adding that Buhari would return to the country on Saturday. 

The statement had read, “President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow (Tuesday) undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom.

“In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor. The doctor requested the President to return for a meeting, which he agreed to do.

“President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th. On his return, the President’s two-day state visit to Jigawa State, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress’ ward congresses, will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th of May.”

