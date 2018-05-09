BREAKING News: Senate Takes Action Against IGP…See Details

Senate President Bukola Saraki

After deliberating behind closed door, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki said lawmakers resolved to declare the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim persona non grata.

He added that the IGP is not fit to hold any public office in Nigeria or any other country.

According to Punch, Saraki recalled that a court, which the Police boss approached over his earlier invitation by the Senate, ‎ruled that the lawmakers had the powers to summon him or any other public officer.

The Senate President said the lawmakers also resolved that the leadership of the chamber would make further considerations on the matter.

See reactions by senators below:

“What is happening today in Nigeria shows that democracy is dying bit by bit and also shows the abuse of power and office by the IG. What the IG is doing in the eyes of the world, shows that there is no respect for the law.” – Senator Enyinaya Abaribe.

“What the IGP is doing is not against the Senate but against the presidency that appointed him into office, it’s unfortunate.The IG is not competent to be in the office” – Senator Isah Misau.

“This is unacceptable and disrespectful. It requires immediate action and i think this Senate needs to take serious action in looking for a way forward.” – Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“It is very unusual for a public servant to act like this. I have never see this before anywhere in the world, we need to take a decision because this affects security in the entire country.” – Senator Ahmad Lawan, Senate Leader.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria