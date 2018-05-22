Local News

BREAKING News: Senator Omo-Agege Appears Before Senate Panel Probing Mace Theft

Senator Omo-Agege, who reportedly led some suspected thugs to invade the National Assembly and made away with the Senate’s mace some weeks ago, has appeared before a panel.
 

Omo-Agege facing the senate panel

The lawmaker representing Delta state central, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is currently before a Senate joint ad hoc committee of the National Assembly investigating the mace theft.

Recall that the embattled lawmaker allegedly led thugs to the senate chamber on April 18 to steal the mace while plenary was ongoing, in an incident which happened days after he was suspended for 90 legislative days.

A court had overturned his suspension and he resumed at the upper legislative chamber last week.

He was summoned to appear before the committee last week.

This is a developing story, we’ll bring you more details shortly…

