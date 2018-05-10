BREAKING News: Senators Vow To Deal With IGP As He Fails To Appear Before Them For The Third Time

IGP, Idris Ibrahim

Senators have taken turns to condemn the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris after he failed to appear before them for the third time.

It was the third invitation within one month he has refused to honour in person.

Idris had been summoned to address the Senate on the alleged inhuman treatment of Senator Dino Melaye during his arrest and detention by the police over alleged gun-running; and the spate of killings by armed herdsmen and militias across the country.

According to Punch , the IG did not send any representation on Wednesday. He had in the previous invitation sent the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Mr. Joshak Habila.

The Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, while updating the senate said efforts by him to reach out to the IG in two days failed, described the non-appearance as “unusual and unfortunate.”

Condemning the action of the IG, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha called for a closed session for the lawmakers to determine the action to be taken by the Senate against the IG.

“We need to take a very drastic action. We cannot take this embarrassment any longer. This is a national disgrace,” he said.

Similarly, Senator Isa Misau, pointed out that a senator is superior to the IG by the provisions of the Constitution and could be invited by any of the lawmakers.

He also noted that Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution empowered the legislature to summon the police boss.

According to him, the development was embarrassing to the country and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Commenting, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said Nigeria’s democracy was dying in bits and that the IG’s non-appearance was an abuse of governmental power.

The Senate has now entered a closed-door session.

