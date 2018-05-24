BREAKING: Shettima Orders Nairabet, Bet9ja Our Of Borno State

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has just demonstrated that he is not a big fan of betting companies.





The governor, has directed agents of sport betting companies – Bet9ja and Nairabet to leave the state, as a way of curbing social vices.

He said the state is tightening its stance against online betting and drugs and substance abuse.

The governor further disclosed that the state is no longer comfortable with putting up with the effects of such vices on the society.

Shettima made these known at the 14th Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by Borno Radio Television Corporation in Maiduguri.

He said, “I have given directives to all Bet9ja and Nairabet agents in the state to leave immediately.

“Drug and substance abuse gives birth to all immoral vices hence government’s determination to fight all forms of social vices.”