Breaking: Soldiers Attack Police Station in Rivers State

Mayhem broke out in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital Thursday after a group of aggrieved soldiers stormed Rumukpakani police station over the death of one of their colleagues.

The confrontation reportedly broke out after a policeman opened fire on a soldier after a heated argument.

An eyewitness who spoke to TheCable said two soldiers who lodged at a hotel in Rumukpakani had gone in search of food in the community.

The soldiers were said to be in mufti and one of them had a gun on him, prompting some residents who could not ascertain his identity to bring in the police.

“Some soldiers lodged in a hotel around Ada George Road. Two of them came outside to get food, and one was with a gun,” the resident said.

“When the police came, they asked the soldiers to follow them to their station but the soldiers refused and an argument broke out.

“One of the policemen opened fire on the soldier who died in the process and the other one ran back to inform his colleagues.”

It is not yet clear the damage done to the police station, or the human casualty from the encounter.

More to follow…