Bride Cheats Death As Helicopter Carrying Her To Wedding Crash-lands (Video)

The wedding went ahead after the incident

A bride escaped death on her wedding day after helicopter carrying her to her wedding crashed in flames in front of stunned guests.

According to The Sun UK, she not only survived – but the ceremony went on as planned.

Incredible video shows the chopper burst into flames in the vineyard north of Sao Paulo, Brazil, after it smashed into the ground on Saturday, Brazilian news site, Globo, says four people, including the bride, were on board.

Fire crews rushed to the site to find everyone has scrambled from the wreckage before it erupted into flames. Everyone, except the blushing bride, suffered minor injuries, reports said.

A wedding guest reportedly said the helicopter lost control and just ‘fell’ out of the air as it came in to land.

The venue said the loved up couple weren’t about to let the small matter of a helicopter crash get in the way of their nuptials – and that they went ahead with the marriage.

Pictures show the twisted and charred remains of the chopper lying metres in front of guests as the couple exchanged vows.

In 2016, a Brazilian bride died when the helicopter she was flying in crashed minutes before she was due to land to tie the knot.

Rosemeire Silva Nascimento, who was wearing her wedding dress and veil, died instantly along with three others.

The 32-year-old nurse planned to amaze her fiancé, Udirley Narques Damasceno, 34, and their 300 guests with a stunning entrance by flying into the Recanto Beija-Flor venue wedding grounds in Sao Lourenco da Serra, a wealthy suburb in Sao Paulo, in a chopper.

The groom was left in state of shock at the altar as he was told his bride had died.

Watch video below:

