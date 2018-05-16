Bromance! Davido praises Wizkid after he said he’ll be performing to a 20,000 crowd

Fans of top notch Nigerian entertainers, Davido and Wizkid are definitely loving their new found ‘bromance’ that keeps growing stronger by the day.

Ever since their unison during their concerts last year, fans have been loving their new found relationship following years of beef and rivalry.

Recently, Wizkid tweeted his amazement at how far he has come over the years – he shared that in few days, he would be performing to a crowd of 20,000 at the O2 Arena in London.

Davido, giving his ‘bro’ some accolades, then said ‘he’s just starting’.

Their tweets below:

Last year, Wizkid made history as he became the first African artiste to sell out the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The concert which held on 29th September was said to have been sold out two days before the actual concert.

The Royal Albert Hall has the capacity of over 5,000 people – it’s incredible that not up to twelve months later, the singer is going to be performing to more than twice of that number.

Big ups to Wizkid as he takes Africa to the world.

