Buhari And Osinbajo Are Like Codeine And Tramadol – Reno Omokri

President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo

Popular pastor and author Reno Omokri took to Twitter to slam President Buhari and his Vice president Yemi Osinbajo as usual.

He stated that they are bad for Nigerian youths by further comparing them to illicit and addictive drugs, codeine and tramadol.

“Buhari and Osinbajo are Like Codeine and Tramadol. Buhari is Codeine and Osinbajo is Tramadol. Just like Codeine and Tramadol, they ruin Nigeria’s youth. Just like Codeine and Tramadol, they do not take responsibility for their actions. Lets Ban Them like Codeine and Tramadol!” he tweeted.

