Buhari Begged Like A Baby, Obasanjo Made Mistake By Not Jailing Buhari – Femi Fani-Kayode

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and two-time Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to President Buhari’s comments where he threatened to probe former president, Obasanjo.

Recall that while speaking to supporters at the Abuja Villa, Buhari said, “You know the rail was killed and one of the former heads of state was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion American dollars on power. Where is the power?,” he had asked.

Reacting to the claim by the President concerning Obasanjo and the power project issue, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, stated that Obasanjo made a big mistake by not jailing Buhari for looting PTF funds.

His tweeted: ”The greatest mistake that OBJ made was not to prosecute and jail @MBuhari for looting PTF funds.I saw the report and it was shocking.Billions of dollars had vanished. OBJ summoned him and showed him the damning report.Buhari begged like a baby.Sadly OBJ let him off the hook.”