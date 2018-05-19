Buhari Campaign Secretary Reportedly Beaten At APC Congress In Kwara (Photo)

Mr. Qudus Ahmed (Secretary Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO) was seriously injured with cuts in his head

One Mr. Qudus Ahmed (Secretary Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO) was seriously injured with cuts in his head and upper part of the body during the All Progressives congress (APC) congress held in Kwara state today.

It was gathered that some other members of the All Progressives Congreess (APC) were beaten, harassed and injured during the sad encounter which took place in Ilorin.

Trouble started after a faction of the party having duly paid the statutory nomination fees to the banks after scaling all hurdles – encountered problem after heading to the secretariat to obtain forms.

They were told by the other faction that the forms are no longer with them at the office – thereby hindering them from contesting at the state congress.

After an argument, as the party members were coming down from the secretariat, some hoodlums descended on them and inflicted varying degrees of injuries on them. It was gathered that

Several others were not spared in the attack as their phones were forcefully taken and equally disposed of their valuables.

