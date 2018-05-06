Buhari Has Managed The Economy Better Than GEJ, Obasanjo – Ajimobi

President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abiola Ajimobi

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has stated that no other president in the country has managed the nation’s economy better than Pres. Buhari.

He spoke in Ibadan on Friday evening. According to him: “I read Economics and Finance, and there is no economic theory that we have not read. The most important part of all the economic theory is leadership.

And Nigeria is lucky to have that leadership. There is no president in Nigeria that has ever managed the economy like Buhari,” he said.

Ajimobi said Buhari was the most credible president that Nigeria has ever produced. “I was in one of Buhari’s delegation to London and when he was asked to speak he said ‘I have no money to distribute. All I have been selling is my integrity,” he said.

The governor said Mr Buhari has been able to maintain that integrity till date. “Politics is just a game that if God plays it, some people will abuse Him no matter the performance.

I use to tell the president anytime I meet him not to worry people are abusing him. I told him that people abused Prophet Muhammed and Jesus Christ, who are godsent not to talk of us ordinary human beings. That is why God has created the world a binary one,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria