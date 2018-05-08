Buhari is the only person that can reveal his health condition – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari is the only one who can reveal his ailment or details about his health.

In a a phone-in-interview on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily, Adesina said this while reacting to question about the President’s ailment deserving another trip to London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari had revealed earlier that he would be travelling to the UK to meet a doctor’s appointment. Although Buhari told Nigerians he would be back in four days time, many Nigerians would have loved to know what the health condition of Mr president really is.

According to Adesina, details about the President’s health is private and personal.

“That is something private and personal. The fact that a man is a President does not remove his right and privileges to privacy. So, unless Mr President comes out voluntarily and willingly to tell the country that ‘this is what I have suffered from, this is what I have been treated for’…even the medical doctor does not have the right to say it. “It is in the Hippocratic oath that the medical doctors take. They cannot disclose the ailment of the patient without the permission of that patient,”

Adesina says however that there is no cause for alarm.