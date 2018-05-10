Buhari Never Said He’d End Medical Tourism at Chatham House – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is on a 4 day trip to the UK to his doctors and Nigerians had criticised the move as soon as the presidency mad the announcement some days ago. Some people even went ahead to dig out a 2015 statement which Buhari made in Chatham House condemning medical tourism.

In a swift response, the presidency took to its Twitter handle to debunk th statement saying “The ‘Chatham House’ quote below, attributed to Pres Buhari, & currently circulating on social media, is FICTIONAL. Kindly disregard it. 1. The President’s Chatham House event was on Feb 26, not Feb 21, 2015.” See tweet below;

The ‘Chatham House’ quote below, attributed to Pres @MBuhari, & currently circulating on social media, is FICTIONAL. Kindly disregard it. 1. The President’s Chatham House event was on Feb 26, not Feb 21, 2015

2. This is the FULL Transcript of the event: https://t.co/c6ymveuwud pic.twitter.com/om6FdCIT3a — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 9, 2018

Some Nigerians immediately responded to the statement of the presidency, saying Buhari did violate his campaign promise to end medical tourism, regardless of where and when the statement was made.

Nigeria's Buhari 'broke promise to end medical tourism'- BBC. https://t.co/Xq54uT961G

Is this also a lie? — ENIOLA (@ENIBOY) May 9, 2018

We believe that most of the content of the speech has been removed or edited. That’s why it took you nearly three years to reply. You cannot fool Nigerians. The truth is that Buhari made that statement, whether it was made at Chatham House or not is irrelevant. He made It, Period — Kendo (@Kendo81326098) May 9, 2018

You guys are always very fast and proactive to react to things like this, but will play dead when its important matters affecting the common Nigerian on the street's …….

Plz spare me the crappie stories we are not interest in tales by moonlight .. — Odudu Johnson 🇳🇬 (@Ody_johnson) May 9, 2018

Why are you always swift to respond when the cover of your deceits have been blown. Respond quickly to the yawning of Nigerians by delivering good governance, security of lives and property, instead of trying to save face. — shodeinde adeolu (@adeh_21) May 9, 2018

1.Does this justify the president seeking medicals outside the countries.

2.What has he done to the medical facilities?

3.Why must he continue if he is not medically okay, is it an abomination for him to step down, talk less of going for second term..

All of you are not alright.. — Olabode™ (@Hollybiz) May 9, 2018