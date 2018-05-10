Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Buhari Never Said He’d End Medical Tourism at Chatham House – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari is on a 4 day trip to the UK to his doctors and Nigerians had criticised the move as soon as the presidency mad the announcement some days ago.  Some people even went ahead to dig out a 2015 statement which Buhari made in Chatham House condemning medical tourism.

See statement here

In a swift response, the presidency took to its Twitter handle to debunk th statement saying “The ‘Chatham House’ quote below, attributed to Pres Buhari, & currently circulating on social media, is FICTIONAL. Kindly disregard it. 1. The President’s Chatham House event was on Feb 26, not Feb 21, 2015.” See tweet below;

Some Nigerians immediately responded to the statement of the presidency, saying Buhari did violate his campaign promise to end medical tourism, regardless of where and when the statement was made.

See reactions here

 

 


You may also like

I Don’t Owe Senate or Anyone No Apology – IGP Idris

AGRIMEX 2018: AGRIBUSINESS MASTERCLASS & EXHIBITIONS

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th May

Nigerian man spends N80,000 to manufacture a car in Abia state (PHOTOS)

Drug Abuse: Why we abuse Codeine, Refnol and Marijuana – Nigerians Youths

No more School Fees: FG declares tuition free at All Federal Universities

2019: How to get your PVC in Lagos

Dangote’s Latest World Ranking Will Blow Your Mind

EBOLA: If it enters Nigeria in Buhari’s time, We’re dead – Nigerians Lament

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *