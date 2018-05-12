Politics, Trending

Buhari, Only President Queen Elizebeth Ever Shook Without Wearing Gloves – FFK Mocks APC

Former Aviation Minister and foremost Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode in a tweet earlier today mocked an APC leader for a statement credited to Justice Okoro.

Fani-Kayode quoted Justice Okoro, an APC leader as saying “Queen Elizabeth of England hardly shake anyone with her bare hand. She is often on hand gloves during official functions. is the only Pres. in history to feel the bare hand of Queen Elizabeth in a hand shake”.

Some Nigerians who saw the statement as not only outrageous but totally ridiculous threw serious jabs at this administration. According to them, this government has achieved anything, therefore has the right to brag about the Queen not wearing gloves as she shook hands with Mr President.

