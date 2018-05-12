Buhari, Only President Queen Elizebeth Ever Shook Without Wearing Gloves – FFK Mocks APC

Former Aviation Minister and foremost Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode in a tweet earlier today mocked an APC leader for a statement credited to Justice Okoro.

Fani-Kayode quoted Justice Okoro, an APC leader as saying “Queen Elizabeth of England hardly shake anyone with her bare hand. She is often on hand gloves during official functions. @ MBuhari is the only Pres. in history to feel the bare hand of Queen Elizabeth in a hand shake”.

See what he tweeted below;

"Queen Elizabeth of England hardly shake anyone with her bare hand. She is often on hand gloves during official functions.@MBuhari is the only Pres. in history to feel the bare hand of Queen Elizabeth in a hand shake"-Justice Okoro,APC leader. These people have lost it! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 12, 2018

See tweet below

Some Nigerians who saw the statement as not only outrageous but totally ridiculous threw serious jabs at this administration. According to them, this government has achieved anything, therefore has the right to brag about the Queen not wearing gloves as she shook hands with Mr President.

See reactions below;

That is why it is called slave mentality. In this dispensation every single thing is an achievement including commisioning a motor pack! Truth is, let us say no to recycled politicians. Those who are not into politics are doing Mich better than our politicians. Enough! — Barnabas Herbert, MD (@docbarne) May 12, 2018

When there is nothing tangible to celebrate as achievement. The clowns in APC can celebrate anything. I once said that Buhari loyalists are either foolish, gullible or utter illiterates!! — noble (@gentlenoble123) May 12, 2018

That's Another PMB Achievement, Just As They Claimed Not Too Long Ago That He Was The First African President To Be Recieved By Donald Trum. Truely, They Have Lost It. — Ibiyinka Jamie Jayeola (@IbiyinkaJamie) May 12, 2018

Honestly! What an achievement for APC & PMB! For this singular feat alone, they deserve to be reelected. What a #Joke! — Dilicci Bourne Opara (@Dilicci_Esq) May 12, 2018