Buhari Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth – Obasanjo Attacks

 

Olusegun Obasanjo

More information has emerged on ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s meeting with Pan-Yoruba organization, Afenifere in Akure, Ondo state last week.

It was learned that at the meeting with the leadership of the group, Obasanjo listed solid reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari must be stopped from securing another four years in office. Obasanjo pointed out that Buhari had consistently dodged the issue on Fulani Herdsmen were responsible for the death of several people in the country.

He disclosed that the President’s body language towards the activities of the Herdsmen was making the job of security agencies difficult. According to Tribune, a source quoted Obasanjo as saying;

“He (Buhari) often speaks from both sides of the mouth on the issue of armed herdsmen killing of innocent citizens. At times, he would say the herdsmen are not Nigerians; that they are from Niger, Mali, Chad and other neighbouring countries.

In the same breath, the president would say we should learn to live and cope with our neighbours, talking of the Middle Belt groups and that the crisis is an internal matter.

At another time while in the United States, he said it was the fighters from Libya that were behind the killings. So, if the Nigerian military were to act, it will be against the position of the president. Therefore, the military had to be careful.”

Obasanjo reportedly added that he had restrained himself from openly speaking on the activities of the herdsmen, apparently not to evoke any unnecessary passion.

