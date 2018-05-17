Buhari Stole The Presidency – FFK Reacts To Buhari’s Claim Of Being Removed For Fighting Corruption

Femi Fani-Kayode

Influential polician, lawyer and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain (PDP), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that in 1983, President Muhammadu Buhari stole the presidency and that he should count himself lucky, for he would have been killed for military insurrection, mutiny and treason.

The former Minister of Aviation who was reacting to President Buhari’s statement on Tuesday in Abuja when he inaugurated the head office building of the EFCC, said Buhari should count himself lucky he would have been killed for military insurrection, mutiny and treason.

The president speaking on Tuesday had vowed never to allow history to repeat itself like what was obtainable in his term as military Head of State when corruption fought and defeated as well as incarcerated him.

Buhari, who narrated how he was detained for three years after losing the first battle against corruption in August 1985, however, assured that the current crusade against corruption would be fought steadfastly.

In a swift reaction, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle said; “Yesterday @MBuhari lamented about how he was detained for 3 years in 1985 for “fighting corruption”.

“He forgot that he staged a coup d’etat in 1983, toppled a democratically-elected govt. and STOLE the Presidency and entire treasury. What could be more corrupt than that?

“If his coup had failed he would have been court-martialled, tied to the stake and shot for military insurrection, mutiny and treason and not just put under house arrest for 3 years.

“He should count himself lucky and not talk about history because he has much to answer for.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria