Buhari’s Medical UK Trip: 7 Savage Responses From Nigerians

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu announced on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday embark on a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor. The President also made the announcement via his twitter handle. Although Buhari told Nigerians he would be back in four days time, many Nigerians would have loved to know what the health condition of Mr president is.

I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 7, 2018

This has generated mixed reaction with many making references to President Buhari ‘technical stopover’ in London during his recent US-trip and dragged the president for being the chief violator of his electoral promise to end medical tourism.

Here are 7 very hilarious replies from Nigerians after Buhari informed them

1.

2.

I just thought it would be nice to remind you. Have a safe trip. pic.twitter.com/DE7wG3oeM1 — ChrissieSparks (@ChrissieSparks2) May 7, 2018

3.

Go well My very own president and never return Sir! — 12ThMay😁 (@elvis_osawe) May 7, 2018

4

Can you buy us perfume at duty free,?

We are ok with 10 bottles. — IYALODE IJESHASHIRE (@madamedemadame) May 7, 2018

5

Baba, please for the sake of your health and the health of the the nation as well, please and please do not run for second time! — PEOPLESPOSSIBILITY (@PEOPLESPOSSIBIL) May 8, 2018

6.

Just go sir. We don't even care anymore — JAG (@jag_ganiyou) May 8, 2018

7.