Politics, Trending

Buhari’s Son Wasn’t Treated in Germany – Minister of Health

Minister of Health, Professor Issac Adewole in a recent interview on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari son, Yusuf, was operated on, in  but only had a rehabilitation in German.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Hard Copy, the Minister said stressed that Yusuf did not travel to Germany for medical treatment only for rehabilitation. In his own words;

“The President asked his son to be treated in Nigeria. Even when people were clamouring that his son should be flown abroad, he said no.

“He just went to Germany for rehabilitation. He had his surgery in Nigeria.

“I am telling you that the son was treated in Nigeria. Take that from me as the Honourable Minister,” Adewole said.

Yusuf Buhari’ had on Boxing Day 2017, broke one of his limbs in a bike accident. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu said the accident occurred around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in a tweet on March 1, 2018, confirmed the return of her son, Yusuf, from a medical trip abroad. See tweet below

 


You may also like

Nigerian Celebrities and others, React to EFCC Raiding a Club in Lagos

Buhari, Only President Queen Elizebeth Ever Shook Without Wearing Gloves – FFK Mocks APC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th May

UNICAF: $70 Million worth of Scholarships already awarded – Don’t put your future on hold! Apply Now

THE BUSINESS MEETING 2018

Did Davido Just Confirm That Tiwa Savage and Wizkid Are Dating?

JUST IN: Obasanjo’s coalition adopts ADC as political party

Saraki stuns Magu, visits EFCC headquarters

Senate under Saraki, worst in Nigeria’s history – Prof. Sagay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *