Buhari’s Son Wasn’t Treated in Germany – Minister of Health

Minister of Health, Professor Issac Adewole in a recent interview on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari son, Yusuf, was operated on, in but only had a rehabilitation in German.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Hard Copy, the Minister said stressed that Yusuf did not travel to Germany for medical treatment only for rehabilitation. In his own words;

“The President asked his son to be treated in Nigeria. Even when people were clamouring that his son should be flown abroad, he said no. “He just went to Germany for rehabilitation. He had his surgery in Nigeria. “I am telling you that the son was treated in Nigeria. Take that from me as the Honourable Minister,” Adewole said.

Yusuf Buhari’ had on Boxing Day 2017, broke one of his limbs in a bike accident. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu said the accident occurred around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in a tweet on March 1, 2018, confirmed the return of her son, Yusuf, from a medical trip abroad. See tweet below