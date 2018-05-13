Entertainment

Bukola Saraki’s Wife, Toyin, Releases Photos Of Their Beautiful Twin Daughters Who Just Turned 18

Toyin Saraki, the beautiful wife of the Nigerian Senate President, Mr Bukola Saraki, has celebrated her twin daughters’ birthday.

The woman took to her IG page yesterday to celebrate the twin girls who just turned 18 on May 12th .

She shared these photos of the beautiful young ladies and wrote:

“You are great, so great

“Everything written about You is great!

“Mighty mighty God

“Worship You today

“Give You all the praise

“As we lift our hands to You

“With pleasure in our hearts

“Raise our voice to say

“Everything written about You is great!

“#18today #happybirthday #twins #thankful #youaregreat #mightymightyGod #worshipyoutoday #giveyouallthepraise”

Source – TORI


